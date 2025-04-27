Floyd County holds successful Empty Bowls Event

FLOYD, Va. – Residents in Floyd County today gathered for a community meal to help ease child hunger.

They lined up at Floyd County High School for the 14th Annual Empty Bowls fundraising event. Guests enjoyed a variety of soups in handmade ceramic bowls. The event supports New River Community Action’s Backpack Program, which provides meals to students who would otherwise go hungry over weekends. Organizers say some who decide to give were helped by the program in the past.

“The mom said, ‘We were in a tight time, and you got food on the weekends,’ and if it hadn’t been for this program, they wouldn’t have had food for over the weekends. So hearing comments like that really make us want to keep the program going.” Sheila West, volunteer

So far this school year, the Backpack Program has provided more than 3,800 meals, and more than half a million meals since it began in 2006.