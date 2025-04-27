Skip to main content
Local News

‘Where There’s Water, I Will Wait’: Ensuring Water Safety for Children with Autism

April is Autism Awareness Month, and Dayna Harvey is making it her mission to save lives.

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, VA – April is Autism Awareness Month, and one local water safety advocate is making it her mission to save lives.

Dayna Harvey, founder of Water Safety with Miss Dayna, joined us in studio to share tips for keeping children safe around water, especially those with autism, who are at a higher risk of drowning.

Harvey’s initiative, “Where There’s Water, I Will Wait,” teaches children to pause and seek help before approaching water.

She also created tools like ‘Waiting Whales’ and ‘Waiting Mats’ to help children learn safe water behaviors in a visual and engaging way.

Harvey will embark on her second cross-country trip this summer, where she will share these lifesaving resources with families, schools, and communities nationwide.

Families can learn more about her programs and resources at watersafetywithmissdayna.com.

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

