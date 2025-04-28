Bedford County crash leaves two dead

Virginia State Police is investigating a Bedford County crash that claimed the lives of two individuals on Sunday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Route 460 at the intersection of Route 698. Authorities said 77-year-old Charles L. Schlotthober was driving in a 2005 Toyota Tacoma when he attempted to turn onto eastbound Route 460 at the crossover and failed to yield the right-of-way. He was then hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban.

Charles and the passenger, Ellen P. Schlotthober, 76, both of Roanoke, were wearing their seatbelts and died at the scene, according to State Police.

The driver of the Chevrolet was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.