Montgomery County Board of Supervisors to discuss rezoning proposal Monday

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Rezoning project (Courtesy of Montgomery Co.) (MOCO2025)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will be hearing a request from Fotheringay LLC for an amendment to the 2025 Montgomery County Comprehensive Plan to change the policy map designation of approximately 633.72 acres of property.

This stems from a decision made back in March which saw the Montgomery County Planning Commission voting to recommend the change and bring it towards the Board of Supervisors.

The amendment would rezone approximately 633.72 acres of land. 307.72 acres of land would be designated as “Open Space” while the remaining 326 acres would be designated as “Medium-Density Residential.”

These designations would allow new homes to be built in the area, however residents have pushed back against the plan, expressing concerns about increased traffic, environmental impacts and a strain on local resources. ,

The Board of Supervisors will be meeting at 7:00 PM.

Jason Freund headshot

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

