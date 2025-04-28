Skip to main content
Roanoke middle school students help spread positivity in southwest Roanoke

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

ROANOKE, Va – Today is National Pay It Forward Day and students at John. P. Fishwick Middle School did just that.

Students in the community service group spent the afternoon giving kindness, goodie bags of candy, and positive messages to passersby in southeast Roanoke

“Every year it keeps getting better and better. The kids are kinder,” said Elisabeth Hughes, a 6th-grade English teacher at the school. “It seems like there’s a little flow of kindness going through the school because of this and because of what the kids are doing for others.”

“If we as children can do it, then you as adults can do it too,” said 7th grader Savannah Nelson

The club has helped pick up litter and spread kindness in southeast Roanoke almost every Monday for the last five years.

They received the city’s neighborhood youth volunteer award in 2021.

Char Morrison joined the WSLS team as a Content Gatherer in fall 2024.

