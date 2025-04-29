Authorities searching for wanted man in Bedford County Monday evening

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S Marshals and the Sheriff’s Office are in Bedford County looking for a 44-year-old wanted man on Monday.

As previously reported, 44-year-old Timothy Bryant of Roanoke is wanted on multiple charges, including grand larceny and felony eluding. RPD was involved in a pursuit of Bryant on April 18, the same pursuit where K-9 Knox tragically died.

According to officials, authorities are in the 3400 block of Morgans Mill Rd looking for Bryant.

He is described as a 44-year-old white male, 5′6 tall, 150lbs wearing a black hat, red shirt, and khaki shorts.

According to officials, Bryant is currently wanted and on foot in the area. If you have seen him since 4 p.m. Monday to call 540-586-7827 to report it.

Police are also urging residents to take their keys out of their vehicles and lock them, as Bryant is known to steal vehicles.