Skip to main content
Clear icon
65º
Join Insider

Local News

Authorities searching for wanted man in Bedford County Monday evening

Tags: Bedford County, Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Wanted man, Roanoke

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S Marshals and the Sheriff’s Office are in Bedford County looking for a 44-year-old wanted man on Monday.

As previously reported, 44-year-old Timothy Bryant of Roanoke is wanted on multiple charges, including grand larceny and felony eluding. RPD was involved in a pursuit of Bryant on April 18, the same pursuit where K-9 Knox tragically died.

According to officials, authorities are in the 3400 block of Morgans Mill Rd looking for Bryant.

He is described as a 44-year-old white male, 5′6 tall, 150lbs wearing a black hat, red shirt, and khaki shorts.

According to officials, Bryant is currently wanted and on foot in the area. If you have seen him since 4 p.m. Monday to call 540-586-7827 to report it.

Police are also urging residents to take their keys out of their vehicles and lock them, as Bryant is known to steal vehicles.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS