Blacksburg residents and officials discuss new community center

BLACKSBURG, Va – The town of Blacksburg is considering building a new community center.

The city’s parks and recreation department held an engagement meeting Monday night to get feedback and ideas from community members on what the center should look like.

The proposed facility will exist alongside the current community center on Patrick Henry Drive.

“We’re trying to figure out the size, we’re gonna figure out how many we need,” said Dean Crane, the Blacksburg Parks and Rec director. “So, we’re trying to figure out where do we put this and what do the citizens want.”

An online survey is available for feedback on the project. Click here to learn more.