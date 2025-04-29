Gardens and trails to visit in Southwest Virginia

Spring has sprung, and for some, that might mean exploring what outdoor attractions our beautiful region has to offer, from gardens to trails.

Here is a compiled list of some gardens in our area that you can explore.

Virginia Western Community Arboretum:

According to the University’s website, the Community Arboretum is a two-acre educational garden located on the campus of Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke, Virginia. Eleven separate gardens and plant collections surround a centrally located amphitheater and are home to approximately 700 labeled plant taxa. The arboretum is open and accessible to the public from sunrise to sunset.

Southern Virginia Botanical Gardens:

According to the website, the SVBG is a non-profit that has a large area of the Garden devoted to the collection and preservation of trees and shrubs that are native to our region as well as specimens of other suitable landscape trees and shrubs. There are also plenty of offerings including a therapy garden and an outdoor classroom.

Hahn Garden Pavilion Horticulture Garden:

According to Virginia Tech, the Peggy Lee Hahn Garden Pavilion and Horticulture Garden encompasses 5.75 acres, with 5.5 acres currently developed. Used as a learning resource for plant material, landscaping concepts, and environmental awareness, the garden features perennial borders, water gardens, shade gardens, a meadow garden, and the Peggy Lee Hahn Garden Pavilion. The garden is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Boxerwood Nature and Woodlands Garden:

According to the Boxerwood Nature and Woodland’s Garden, they are located just outside of Lexington and are dedicated to educating all ages. The garden is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Happy Hollow Gardens Park

This two-mile trail in Roanoke County features a walk on dirt trails through heavily wooded areas. According to Roanoke County, the best time to visit for the best floral views is in April.

Anne Spencer House and Garden Museum:

This is the house of former Poet and Civil Rights activist, Anne Spencer located in Lynchburg. According to the Anne Spencer House and Garden Museum, Spencer’s writing cottage, “Edan Kraal.” Many dignitaries have visited the house and gardens over the years and tours are available through appointment.

Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden:

Located in Roanoke, this garden is a top destination for those who want to observe wildlife. It is also a top birding destination. Optimal birding times include early mornings and late afternoons. The wide array of plants attracts all types of wildlife and birds.

The Quarry Gardens at Schulyer

This garden is located in Nelson County and offers the largest documented number of Virginia native plants in the state, according to Virginia Southern Living. The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler were built around two large soapstone quarries that were actively mined between the 1950s and 1970s, and subsequently used as a community dumpsite. According to the Quarry Gardens, their mission statement is the following: The Quarry Gardens Foundation advances environmental and cultural resource education, research, and conservation on heavily impacted landscapes.