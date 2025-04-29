Starlite Drive-In up for sale amidst an uncertain future

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Going to the Starlite Drive-In is a memory many people never forget.

“For many of the people, they remember sitting in this line right here, finding a good parking spot, getting their favorite food, and enjoying a great movie,” said Joy Wall, a Christiansburg resident. “I just remember always going, throwing that blanket out or sitting in the back of the truck, getting the good hot dogs and good popcorn. It was just a good time to be outside and be with the hometown of Christiansburg.”

However, in 2024, longtime owner Peggy Beasley passed away, leaving the future of the drive-in uncertain. Now, it’s up for sale.

For many folks, they remember going to the Starlite Drive-In throughout their lives.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“Lots of good memories,” said Debbie Wagenbremmer, a Floyd resident. “Waiting in line was fun because you got a car full of family.”

“I took my kids there, my grandkids,” said Michael Barbour, a Christiansburg resident. “It’s just a shame what’s happening now.”

They said the drive-in has been associated with Christiansburg for decades, and they hope there is a way to keep it going with new owners.

“I would love to see it stay,” said Wall.

“Maybe a local person is interested in buying it and trying to keep it going,” said Wagenbremmer

“I drive by it every day to go to my house, and my wife and I talk about it and say, ‘Wow, what’s next?’” said Barbour

Realtor for the drive-in theater, James Craighead said he believes this is a significant opportunity for someone to preserve a local staple.

“It’s obviously a fully functioning theater, but it’s also five acres as well, so there is a lot of opportunity to turn the next page in the chapter for whoever wants to take this on,” Craighead said.

But no matter who it was, they all hope someone buys the Starlite Drive-In and continues its legacy here in Christiansburg.