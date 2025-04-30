Appalachian Power Company announces proposed route for Altavista-Leesville powerline

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Appalachian Power representatives have selected a proposed route for a new transmission line in Campbell County, Pittsylvania County, and Altavista. The upgrades are part of the Altavista-Leesville Transmission Improvements Project, which involves rebuilding approximately 4.5 miles of 138-kilovolt (kV) transmission line in or near the existing right-of-way and building approximately 5 miles of 138-kV transmission line parallel to existing transmission lines.

The project team selected the proposed route after two community open houses, meetings with local officials, and field studies to thoroughly review the route options.

“Our engineering team, particularly, went to great lengths to make this route a reality,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson.

“The team feels confident that the proposed route balances landowner feedback, environmental impact, and land use, all while maintaining reliable electric power in the area. We thank the many community members and stakeholders who provided key information to help us build a project that will help us improve reliability for customers.”

The project team plans to file the project with the Virginia State Corporation Commission this summer. If approved, construction is expected to begin in late 2026 and conclude by late 2027. For more information and to view a more detailed interactive map, click here.