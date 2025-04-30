Glenvar’s Growth: Community voices needed for 15-Year plan

Over the next 10 to 15 years, you could see new businesses, housing options and event improvements to transportation in Glenvar.

ROANOKE, Va. – Over the next 10 to 15 years, Glenvar could see new businesses, housing options and improvements to transportation.

The county aims to transform this area, which is located next to Salem and Interstate 81, and wants to hear from residents.

Recommended Videos

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Fort Lewis Elementary School. The meeting will be followed by the launch of a survey where residents can share their thoughts. The survey will include questions about desired businesses, housing options and transportation.

“Businesses create tax revenue, which pays for the schools and pays for all the services that county residents expect and like to get. So, the more tax revenue we can get in, the better our schools will be,” said Roanoke County’s Principal Planner Isaac Henry.

Currently, about 900 people live in the area being studied, according to the 2020 census. Roanoke County said about 30 businesses are currently in the area.

The Glenvar Plan will become part of the Roanoke County 200 Plan, a 15-year plan for the county.

Many residents said they would like to see more businesses in Glenvar.

“I would say some more businesses, which are local, like local businesses,” said Dan Desi, who works with Roanoke Mini Market.

“We need to get like workout facilities, YMCA, auto parts stores, steak houses. We need that type of stuff on this end here,” said Owner John King with King’s Hauling & Excavating, Inc.

“I would like to see maybe more businesses alongside of Main Street here,” said resident Jason King.

Meanwhile, Anne Sampson, who lives in the area, said she doesn’t want to see any major shops.

“I don’t want more strip malls. Those are things I would not want, because we came out here 60 years ago for a reason. Things that make it a little bit easier to shop and get things conveniently. I mean, Food Lion is close enough. That’s as close as I need a big grocery store to be,” said Sampson.

Residents also said they need better roads.

There is another community meeting on May 7. Then, additional sessions in the fall where specific recommendations will be proposed.

Following Glenvar, the county is considering looking at Cave Spring Corners and Bent Mountain for future development.

Again, Wednesday’s meeting is at 5 p.m. at Fort Lewis Elementary School.