Local News

How to deal with spotted lanternflies in Virginia

FILE - A smashed spotted lanternfly sits on the ground in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Illinois Department of Agriculture said a sighting of one of the winged adult insects was reported on Sept. 16, 2023, at an undisclosed location in the state. Department staffers visited that area and found a moderately populated area of spotted lanternfly, the state agency said. (AP Photo, File) (Uncredited, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Spotted lanternflies have become one of the most well-known invasive species over the past few years. While they may seem harmless, they can cause significant damage to homes and gardens, and present major issues for farmers.

The lanterfly is not native to the Americas, and they were only found in the U.S. starting in 2014. While it may be considered a pest in other areas, it is classified as “invasive” in the U.S.

One of the lanternfly’s favorite hosts is the tree of heaven, which is also an invasive species of tree. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, recommends control over the tree, which may in turn negatively impact the lanternfly’s existence.

If you happen to spot a lanternfly, VDACS recommends that you kill it. They also lay masses of eggs that look like dried mud, and it’s recommended that you squash those as well.

“Stomp, squash, squish, squeeze, slap, spray, scrape, smash, or otherwise destroy SLF when you find it!”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

The USDA and VDACS are also hard at work to treat the most infected areas of Virginia to slow the outgoing spread.

