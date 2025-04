(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Looking for a job? The U.S. Postal Service is set to host a job fair Wednesday morning to fill immediate openings for full-time and part-time positions.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Post Office off Odd Fellows Road.

USPS personnel will be there to answer any questions you may have and provide detailed information.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.