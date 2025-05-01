100 Mile Yard Sale along Route 29 from Amherst to Danville kicks off Thursday

The 100 Mile Yard Sale will kick off Thursday, May 1, and last through Sunday, May 4, stretching along Route 29 all the way from Amherst to Danville.

This will mark the event’s 10th anniversary, and it will bring tons of deals to avid bargain hunters on everything from antiques to handmade crafts.

This weekend, yard sales will be held in residential areas, vacant lots and business parking lots. One area that will be bustling with sales includes the Gretna Market and the Altavista Trade Lot on 7th Street, which rents vendor spots for just $5 on Friday and Saturday. Near Lynchburg, Hyland Heights Church and Calvary Baptist Church will also have a lot to offer. Calvary will also be serving breakfast.

The 100 Mile Yard has been a cherished event in our region since October 2015 and originated in Altavista. Now, every town gets in on the action. The sale will go on rain or shine.