Glenvar residents share ideas on how to improve community

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va – Roanoke County is considering developments in the Glenvar area of the county.

Wednesday night, residents met with county employees to discuss what they would like to see.

“I think it’s important that we have planning for our community instead of a community that just seemed to happen,” said Martha Chester, a Glenvar resident.

“Well, I’m just excited to hear that they’re looking on this end of town,” said local business owner John King. “We had a four-lane road widening back in ’13, and so we’re way past due to get some activity in this end of town.”

The meeting is the first of two meant to get feedback from residents before county planners work on proposals for Glenvar.

Those will be presented in the fall.

There is also an online survey, which you can find here.