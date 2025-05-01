Justice for Kingston: Two Years Without Answers

LYNCHBURG, VA – Two years ago, six-year-old Kingston Campbell was playing video games in his bedroom when bullets ripped through his home and took his life.

“None of us gave birth to that little boy, but he is our boy,” Lynchburg Police Sergeant Barbara Gibson said.

It’s a case that stays with Gibson.

“We are constantly working it. Anytime we get people in here on other charges, we ask them if they know anything,” she said.

Despite the pain, despite the time, no arrests have been made.

But this case hasn’t gone cold.

“We are aware of the parties that are involved, okay? What we need is someone with some firsthand knowledge that has something we can go to the jury,” Gibson said.

For two years, the community has called for justice.

“Knowing who it is and being able to convict them and put them before a jury is completely different,” Gibson said.

Police also looked into possible ties to Terrion Marshall’s homicide.

The sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while driving, in March of 2023 in the Diamond Hill area of Lynchburg.

“We can’t confirm it, but we have strong feelings these two are connected,” Gibson said.

In the meantime, groups like the Peacemakers are taking action.

Founder Shawn Hunter says Kingston’s death changed everything.

“Somebody around here knows who’s doing these crimes. It’s so frustrating. We can’t give up. We have to prevent these from happening again,” Hunter said.

When Kingston was killed in May of 2023, there was only one camera on his block, capturing the little surveillance footage the police have been working with.

Now two years later, there are twelve — thanks to the peacemakers.

“We’ve got like 12 cameras on this street right here. Since then, we haven’t had no violent crimes on this street,” Hunter said.

And police are still hoping for a break.

“We just need one person to come forward,” Gibson said.

One Community, One Voice, is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person(s) responsible for Kingston’s death.

You can submit a tip anonymously through the Crimestoppers website, or contact LPD directly.