Multiple residents displaced after apartment fire in Pulaski Wednesday

PULASKI, Va. – According to officials, at least 12 residents have been displaced after an apartment fire in Pulaski on Wednesday.

According to Pulaski FD, crews were dispatched at 4:12 p.m. to an apartment fire in the 300 block of 3rd Street NW.

Upon arrival, the first arriving engine found a 3-story apartment with heavy fire showing from the 3rd floor.

First arriving crews made entry, found and removed an individual from a 3rd-floor apartment. Pulaski FD said crews also requested additional manpower and tankers.

Crews completed fire extinguishment, salvage and overhaul and were on the scene for 3 hours.

10 News has been told the cause of the fire is under investigation and the Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.

10 News has also been told that there was an injury from smoke inhalation but the individual is okay.

Pulaski Fire Department thanked the following agencies: Pulaski Police Department, Pulaski Co Emergency Management, Pulaski County Sheriff’s County Office, and American Red Cross