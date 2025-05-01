Renovation Alliance to host block party fundraiser amid funding concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – Renovation Alliance, a Southwest Virginia nonprofit that provides free home improvements for low-income homeowners, is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday to offset potential cuts in federal housing assistance that would affect the number of people it serves.

The organization aims to raise $30,000 as the Department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD, faces potential funding reductions that could affect local housing programs nationwide.

Renovation Alliance currently receives about $500,000 annually from HUD, representing approximately 75% of its budget.

Renovation Alliance’s Executive Director, Kendall Cloeter, said if there are cuts in funding, the nonprofit may not be able to serve as many people.

“It’s scary. We receive phone calls from homeowners every day who are in urgent repair situations, individuals who are feeling unsafe in their homes because there is a significant repair need with leaking, or their heating system is gone out, and a lot of folks who just want to stay in their home, but they need it to be more accessible.”

Renovation Alliance does essential home improvements for free, including ramp installations and critical repairs for low-income homeowners.

The nonprofit served more than 1,800 people across Southwest Virginia for nearly 30 years. The organization completed approximately 95 home renovations last year and has already assisted 30 households in the current year. The average length of homeownership among their clients is 25 years.

To qualify for assistance, households must earn 80% or below the area median income, which is $55,800 for a two-person household in the region. The average annual household income for people that the Renovation Alliance served last year was much lower than that: $21,298.

10 News was not able to speak with a homeowner, but Director of Construction Garrett Robinson told us a story about someone they helped who was taking care of their grandchild, but CPS took the child away when that person lost power for weeks.

“Within a few days we were able to have that repair completed and have the power back on for the homeowner and enable that child to return home,” said Garrett Robinson, Director of Construction at Renovation Alliance, describing a recent case where their intervention helped reunite a family after Child Protective Services had removed a child due to lack of power.

With potential cuts, Robinson says people might need more help.

“If anything, the demand may grow in the future,” said Garrett.

The group is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday, May 3.

Starting at 9 a.m., you can learn what it’s like to volunteer with the organization by building ramps. There is also lunch, and Roanoke City Mayor Joe Cobb will be in attendance. You will need to buy a ticket for these events.

However, in the afternoon, the group is hosting a free block party where anyone can come. The block party is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, and kid activities.

“We just want people here to know about Renovation Alliance and the work that is being done in their community,” said Cloeter.