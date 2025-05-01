VSP issues CODI alert for endangered 17-year-old boy

Authorities said Joseph Armando Rodriguez-Cornelio was last seen on May 1 at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Thirlane Rd NW in Roanoke.

Virginia State Police has issued a CODI alert on behalf of the Roanoke City Police Department for a 17-year-old boy believed to be in danger.

Authorities said Joseph Armando Rodriguez-Cornelio was last seen on May 1 at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Thirlane Rd NW in Roanoke, leaving his home. He was wearing gray sweatpants, but has possibly changed out of them since. He could possibly be on foot, according to Virginia State Police.

Rodriguez-Cornelio is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds.

This disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

A CODI (Critical Operation for a Disappeared Child Initiative) Alert in Virginia is a public notification system used by the Virginia State Police to assist in finding missing or endangered children.

For further information, contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212 (24hr dispatch) or visit https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/