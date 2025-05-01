Virginia Tech among top 100 universities worldwide in new ranking

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is gaining global recognition. A new ranking shows that it is among the top 100 universities worldwide, as well as the top 50 in the U.S.

That’s according to the National Academy of Inventors, which has ranked Virginia Tech as No.73 on the 2024 Top 100 Worldwide Universities List and No. 45 on the 2024 Top 100 U.S. Universities List.

Both lists rank the top 100 universities that have been granted U.S. utility patents, with the goal of highlighting the significant research and innovation taking place within academic institutions. The list relies on calendar year patent data from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Virginia Tech’s issued patents grew from 32 in 2023 to 50 in 2024, an increase that is worth celebrating, according to Grant Brewer, president of Virginia Tech Intellectual Properties and executive director of LICENSE: Center for Technology Commercialization, part of Virginia Tech Innovation and Partnerships.

“This ranking highlights the increasing impact of Virginia Tech’s dedication to turning research into real-world innovation,” Brewer said. “Our faculty and researchers are driving breakthroughs that not only push the boundaries of science but also deliver tangible benefits to society.”

Ranked universities will be recognized at the academy’s annual conference in June.

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization affiliated with more than 260 universities, governmental agencies, and nonprofit research institutes worldwide.