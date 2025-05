ROANOKE, Va. – A crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. in Roanoke on Friday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said that a crash occurred around the 2600 block of Peters Creek Road NW, which has resulted in the block being closed. Authorities have asked that you use Hershberger Road or Green Ridge Road as alternative routes.

Recommended Videos

We will update you as more information becomes available.