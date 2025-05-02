Roanoke residents host May Day labor rights rally and protest

ROANOKE, Va – Hundreds of local residents gathered in River’s Edge Park for a May Day protest for worker rights and against the current administration on Thursday.

Local organizers with Roanoke Indivisible hosted speakers on topics like labor history, immigrant worker rights, and support for federal workers.

“But this particular day, May 1st, is about workers and the role that workers and immigrant workers and people of color have played in the development and advancement of this country, and it’s important we remember that now, especially in this crisis time.” Mike Santos, a local historian and organizer with Roanoke Indivisible

The group has had multiple protests over the last few months.

Many other groups across the country hosted their own May Day demonstrations as well.