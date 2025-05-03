Freedom First’s new mural honors Lynchburg and the James River

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An eye-catching new mural can now be seen on the side of Freedom First’s newest Lynchburg branch location at 7815 Timberlake Road.

Freedom First commissioned local artist Jon Murrill to create a piece as a gift to the community, honoring the Lynchburg region.

“When I was first approached by Freedom First, I knew I wanted to design something that represented the natural beauty of Lynchburg,” Murrill said. “This mural depicts a larger-than-life girl and her companion and engages the viewer in the subject’s perspective overlooking the James River and the Lynchburg skyline in the distance.”

Some may be familiar with Murril’s work in the Roanoke Valley, but this is the first time he has brought his talents to the Lynchburg area. “I am so pleased to create my first piece of public art in the Lynchburg area,” Murrill said. “To be able to paint the sunset, reflections, and river rocks I have seen in this region for so much of my life was amazing. I hope this mural brings a little extra joy and color to everyone that sees it.”