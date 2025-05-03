Skip to main content
New playground in downtown Lynchburg opens

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Tags: Lynchburg, Riverfront Park, Playground

LYNCHBURG, Va – Riverfront Park in Lynchburg is coming along, and today the long-awaited playground opened.

The playground has been in the works since 2019, when the Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg announced its plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020 with a donation to the city of Lynchburg.

Six years and $170,000 later, the playground is ready to be enjoyed by kids of all ages and abilities.

“The playground design includes things that allow children that maybe have some difficulties in their life and they can fully access this, “said Lyle Schweitzer, the Kiwanis club president. “There’s pieces of the playground here that they can access that maybe normally children that had those difficulties wouldn’t be able to do.”

The playground includes swings, a merry-go-round, climbing structures, and a trampoline.

Char Morrison

