Three Wallens Ridge Corrections Officers stabbed in incident involving MS-13 gang members, officials say

WISE CO., Va. – The Virginia Department of Corrections is currently investigating what it said was “an apparent premeditated stabbing” of three Corrections Officers at Wallens Ridge State Prison on Friday.

The VADOC said the following in a release Friday:

“The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is currently investigating the apparently premeditated stabbing of three Corrections Officers at Wallens Ridge State Prison.

The attack occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Friday, May 2. Five of the six inmates involved in the attack are confirmed MS-13 gang members from El Salvador, who were in this country illegally. Each have been convicted of violent crimes including aggravated murder, first and second degree murder, and rape. The other inmate involved in the attack is a confirmed member of the Sureño 13 gang and from the United States, serving a sentence for second degree murder.

Five officers were transported for outside medical treatment. Three officers, including two who suffered minor injuries while responding to the attack, have been discharged. Two officers have been admitted to the hospital and are in stable condition.

“Five of the individuals responsible for this senseless attack should never have been in this country in the first place,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Every single day, our officers put their lives on the line to ensure public safety for the more than 8.8 million people across the Commonwealth. This attack is an example of the dangers they face when they show up to work every day. Our officers are heroes, and I commend the team at Wallens Ridge for their swift response.”

The attack is currently under investigation, and no further response will be provided until the investigation is complete."

Virginia Department of Corrections