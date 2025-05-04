Gretna Fire & Rescue personnel rescue driver from embankment Saturday

GRETNA, Va. – Gretna Fire and Rescue personnel were able to rescue the driver of a vehicle that went down a 30-foot embankment during heavy storms Saturday.

According to the department, first responders were dispatched to a vehicle crash with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, units found a vehicle down an approximate 30-foot embankment with the driver still inside.

Personnel utilized a stokes basket, ladders and a 3 to 1 haul system to remove the patient, who was successfully removed and turned over to EMS.