Local News

Pulaski County Special Operations team rescues kayaker in New River Saturday

Pulaski Co. Special Ops team rescuing Kayaker (Courtesy of Pulaski Co. Special ops team) (PCSOT2025)

PULASKI CO., Va. – The Pulaski County Special Operations team announced Saturday that they had rescued a kayaker who was separated from his kayak on the New River.

According to officials, at 1:52, Saturday, team members responded for a kayaker who became separated from his kayak while coming through the rapids near the Rt. 114 Bridge on the New River.

The boat team was able to safely remove the man from the water and transport him to EMS care on shore.

According to the team, the man was transported to a local hospital for a possible arm injury.

