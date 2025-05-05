Common activities and hobbies for relieving stress

After a long week, a stressful shift at work, or maybe after finishing a large chunk of schoolwork, everyone needs something to decompress. Luckily, there are plenty of hobbies and activities that can help reduce stress and take your mind off things!

Yoga - One of the most well-known methods for reducing stress and anxiety, yoga is known for its ability to relax the body and mind

Journaling - Getting all your thoughts down on paper, or even digitally, can help you put your negative emotions into words and allow you to better understand your mental state

Having a creative outlet - Whether it be music, drawing, painting, or any form of art, creating any form of art can help you release pent-up emotions in a healthy manner

Gardening - Having a garden makes sure you get outside, get some exercise, and have something to focus on!

Puzzles - Not only does it give you something to focus on, but putting something together from disorganized pieces can give you a fulfilling feeling when it feels like other aspects of your life may be out of your control