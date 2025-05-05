How gardening supports mental health during Mental Health Awareness Month

Gardening may seem like a simple pastime, but for many, it has become a powerful form of self-care. As we recognize Mental Health Awareness Month, we explore how time in the dirt is helping people feel more grounded.

Darlene Sadler, who has been gardening her whole life at 83 years old, says, “It’s almost like recharging my battery; it just makes me feel so much better.”

If you’re anything like Darlene, you’ve been soaking in the sunshine and watching the blooms come back to life. For her, gardening isn’t just a springtime tradition; it’s like pressing the reset button. Health specialists say this activity can significantly benefit mental health.

Sarah Brownmiller, a prevention and wellness specialist, explains, “As it gets warmer out and as we can get outside, being in the sunlight and doing the physical activity that’s involved with gardening — whether that means pulling weeds or raking the garden or whatever it may be — it’s great for helping produce serotonin.”

Brownmiller, who works with Blue Ridge Behavioral Health, notes that when someone struggling finds a hobby like gardening, the shift can be dramatic. “It’s a big switch in people as soon as they start doing something they enjoy, having that sense of belonging and sense of purpose.”

At Townside Gardens, landscape manager Berkeley Jones witnesses this transformation every day. People are searching for more than just mulch or marigolds. “Seeing it grow is kind of indicative of your growth, and I think people definitely make that connection. There’s a sense of accomplishment when you’re able to grow something,” Jones says.

Darlene couldn’t agree more. “The one thing would be seeing the end product. The beauty you get to enjoy.”

If you don’t have room or space for a garden, there are many other hobbies you can try to help with your mental health. Health specialists say getting outside is a step in the right direction.

Feeling low or just looking to boost your mental health? Here are a few simple steps that can make a big difference:

Get outside – Sunshine and fresh air can instantly lift your mood.

Engage in hobbies – Doing what you love helps create a sense of purpose.

Exercise – Even a short walk can release feel-good chemicals in your brain.

Surround yourself with support – A good group of people who listen and care can go a long way.

For more common methods of relieving stress, click here.