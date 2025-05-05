Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Bedford Monday

BEDFORD, Va. – Update:

According to the Bedford Fire Department, first responders arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on 460 in Bedford at 3:52 p.m. Monday.

Recommended Videos

Officials say they found four damaged vehicles, including one vehicle on its roof.

Engine 1 confirmed double entrapment in the overturned vehicle and a rescue team began stabilization, preparing for extraction.

During the assessment of other vehicles, it was determined that another driver was trapped in a commercial work van, with minor injuries requiring an additional medical truck. All others involved refused EMS.

Officials say first responders were able to perform a door pop for the driver still in the van.

The driver and passenger of the overturned vehicle were extricated and transported to a nearby level 1 trauma center.

Units on the scene were able to assist tow truck drivers with cleanup and ensuring their safety by keeping the bypass shut down during the removal of the vehicles.

Original:

The Bedford Police Department is currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that has all eastbound lanes of Route 460 closed on Monday, according to police.

The crash is between Blue Ridge Avenue and Burks Hill Road.

Officials say a vehicle traveling westbound crossed the median and struck at least one other vehicle before flipping and ending up on the roof, entrapping the occupants.

Multiple vehicles traveling east on 460 were also involved, and police say eastbound traffic should use alternate routes until further notice.

10 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.