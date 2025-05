ROANOKE, Va. – The Old Homeplace Restaurant in Catawba is for sale. It closed in October 2020 after nearly 40 years in business.

Built in 1920, the restaurant was well known for its family-style Southern cuisine and majestic mountain views.

The 8,500-square-foot building sits on a 10-acre lot and can be used for various purposes, from a dining destination to an event venue or retreat center.

The property is listed at $1.1 million.