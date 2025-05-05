Prom night reminder: The dangers of drunk driving

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – As prom and graduation seasons approach, a Patrick County father who nearly lost his daughter in a drunk driving crash shares his family’s harrowing story.

Chris Worley’s daughter Lauren survived overwhelming odds after a drunk driving crash in 2023.

“She was left with 1% survival, and she, by the grace of God, survived, and she healed. And she’s a miracle, but there’s other families that can’t say that, you know, they’ve been affected,” Worley said.

Lauren endured extensive injuries, including a broken jaw, leg injuries and severe head trauma. She spent 63 days in the hospital, including 17 days in a coma and nearly two weeks on life support. After numerous surgeries and almost a year of outpatient therapy, Lauren has made a remarkable recovery.

“Lauren has pretty much fully recovered from her physical [injuries]. She’s healed, she can walk, talk, function, so her memory’s back, her smile, I mean everything, her speech, you would never know she was in an accident. She is one of the lucky ones. She’s blessed,” said Worley.

The traumatic experience has profoundly impacted Worley’s own views on drinking and driving.

“I was one of those people that didn’t think this could happen to me, but it did. It happened to me, and it affected me to my core. I am humbled, more humbled now because I don’t understand why we were so blessed in her recovery, but we were,” said Worley.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 12,400 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2023.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens. Nearly one-third of young drivers killed were involved in drunk driving crashes

Virginia DMV reported almost 128,000 crashes in 2023, with almost 7,000 alcohol-related incidents resulting in nearly 300 deaths and 4,400 injuries

Worley’s has this message for teens.

“If you’re out and you’re drinking, find a DD, call your parents. Never get behind the wheel of a car when you’re drinking. That goes for adults, too,” said Worley.

While Lauren continues her recovery, recently undergoing a cosmetic procedure to address scarring from the accident, she wants her experience to serve as a powerful reminder to others.

Her father shares that she wants people to understand how one decision can permanently alter lives.

“Don’t drink and drive. You think you’re gonna get home. You think you’re gonna get away with it. The message is just don’t drink and drive,” said Worley.