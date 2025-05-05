RCPS, Roanoke leaders seek common ground amid funding dispute

ROANOKE, Va. – Leaders of the City of Roanoke and Roanoke City Public Schools met recently to discuss the path forward after acrimony over a funding dispute became public.

It has to do with fund balances, or money left over after a budgeted amount is spent. RCPS has been holding on those balances to use in future years, but a new administration at the Municipal Building is seeking to end that practice.

In correspondence first reported by the Roanoke Rambler and obtained by 10 News through a records request, new city manager Valmarie Turner said “our questions only grew” as leaders reviewed the school budget.

Turner said state law requires RCPS to turn any fund balances back to the city to be reallocated by the council, who would then determine

Turner also said it appears that in FY 2022 and FY 2023, “the School Board overspent its appropriation,” which she said would be considered “malfeasance in office.”

“Neither I nor council is taking anyone’s money; we are merely attempting to get the schools to follow the law,” Turner wrote.

On April 25, RCPS Superintendent Dr. Verletta White responded, calling Turner’s letter “misinformed, incendiary, and accusatory.”

“We continue to operate with integrity and transparency. To insinuate otherwise is out of bounds,” White went on to write.

Budget discussions were a part of the City Council’s meeting on Monday.

Between sessions, 10 News asked Mayor Joe Cobb whether leaders can move past the bitterness.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“That’s our goal, that’s our goal. You know, my conversations with the chair of the school board, our goal is to get us back on track,” Cobb said. “We’re addressing some difficult challenges and changes systemically related to the funding formula and fund balance. And so we’re trying to be very thoughtful about that while acknowledging that these uncertainties that we’re seeing federally and statewide, you know, have a part to play in that.”

“I will add that we have and continue to support our schools at a very high level and the progress that they’re making in their equity and action plan is a result of our support of them, in part, so we’re very strongly committed,” Cobb also said.

In a statement to 10 News, RCPS confirmed leaders met with city officials on Friday to discuss school funding. The statement went on to say:

“Since the City has changed its process regarding the fund balance, as outlined in the letter, RCPS has requested that City Council reappropriate $17 million for the current 2024-25 budget to continue construction on Preston Park Elementary School and other capital projects. These are projects that were previously approved in this year’s budget and Capital Improvement Plan. City Council moved forward by scheduling a public hearing on May 19 before they vote.

We appreciate the City’s partnership so we can continue to provide our students with a high-quality education and look forward to continuing to work with them on the 2025-26 budget.”

The city council is set to adopt its 2026 fiscal year budget on May 12. RCPS will adopt its budget on June 10.