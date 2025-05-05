VMI Board of Visitors appoints interim superintendent

The VMI Board of Visitors voted this weekend to appoint an interim superintendent ahead of the departure of Major Gen. Cedric T. Wins.

Brigadier General Dallas B. Clark, currently VMI’s deputy superintendent for finance and support, will take on the interim role.

VMI officials and alumni also received an update from Buffkin/Baker, the search firm tasked with narrowing the list of potential replacements. The firm reported that it had heard from at least 30 potential candidates, either directly or be referral.

Although there has been discussion of an August deadline, the firm clarified that the search committee has not set a firm date.

“They do not want to sacrifice the quality of candidates or short-circuit the process to meet an arbitrary deadline of August 1,” said Ken Carrick of Buffkin/Baker. “Aug. 1 would be great. We will do this as fast as we possibly can without sacrificing thoroughness and quality.”

Earlier this year, the Board of Visitors voted not to renew Wins’ contract, which expires June 30. Wins was VMI’s first Black superintendent. His opponents cited operational and financial challenges, while supporters praised his achievements and claimed he was ousted due to backlash against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The board recognized Wins for his service to VMI at the end of their meeting on Saturday.