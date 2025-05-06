Botetourt County School bus driver charged with 25 counts of assault and battery

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they had charged a Botetourt County School Bus Driver with Assault and Battery.

According to BCSO, on April 17, the office received a report from a representative of the Botetourt County School System regarding alleged misconduct involving a school bus driver.

The suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Raymond Lewis Sherwood III, of Troutville.

Officials say as part of the active investigation, the office is reviewing available surveillance footage, collecting witness statements, and working closely with school officials to gather all relevant evidence.

At this time 25 counts of assault and battery have been obtained and served for Sherwood for incidents that occurred on April 15 through April 22.

Pursuant to Virginia State Code, the nature of the alleged contract related to these 25 charges do not meet the statutory criteria for sexual battery, as the reported touching did not involve intimate areas of the body.

Sherwood was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond, the BCSO said and anyone who may have information pertaining to the case or who may have witnessed any incident, is asked to contact Lieutenant Hix 540-928-2200.

