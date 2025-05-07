Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season marked by award wins

Dollywood is celebrating a successful 40th anniversary season with notable achievements in the recent Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards.

Renowned for its culinary offerings, Dollywood saw three of its dining locations rank among the top four in the Best Theme Park Restaurant category. The newly opened Wilderness Pass Restaurant contributed to this success. Additionally, the live show “From the Heart—The Life and Music of Dolly Parton” was recognized as the top live show in the theme park industry.

Recommended Videos

In the Newsweek voting, Dollywood excelled in several categories:

Best Theme Park Live Show : From the Heart (#1)

Best Theme Park Restaurant : Aunt Granny’s Restaurant (#1), Granny Ogle’s Ham ‘n’ Beans (#2), Miss Lillian’s Mill House (#4)

Best Overall Theme Park : Dollywood (#2)

Best Outdoor Water Park: Dollywood’s Splash Country (#5)

In 2025, Dollywood Parks & Resorts has already received multiple honors, including placements on Forbes’ List of America’s Best Midsize Employers, Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women, and USA Today’s Top Workplaces USA.

For more information about Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season, season passes, operating calendars, and more, visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.