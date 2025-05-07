Preliminary hearing for Nathaniel Pridemore charged with death of 19-year-old Cash Gaudio

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Nathaniel Lee Pridemore took place today in Bedford, VA. Pridemore is charged with the death of 19-year-old Cash Gaudio, who was shot in his driveway in September 2024.

PRELIMINARY HEARING FOR NATHANIEL LEE PRIDEMORE (WSLS10 NEWS)

The hearing began with the judge saying to Pridemore that he would not tolerate any outbursts or disruptions during today’s hearing.

Two witnesses testified, starting with the first deputy who was initially at the scene of Pridemore’s detainment. The deputy described his initial encounter with Pridemore. He said he was responding to a citizen’s call about a man walking barefoot with a child. Upon first sight, the deputy said that Pridemore was wearing a torn shirt and holding a child. The deputy did not initially see the firearm at Pridemore’s waist. The deputy retrieved the firearm from Pridemore and then detained him. Afterwards, he called for backup.

The second witness, who was also a deputy and partners with the 1st witness, testified about his experience with Pridemore during the detainment. He stated that Pridemore was unresponsive to any questions and appeared to be sweating while in the police vehicle. During the hearing, the 2nd witness testified that when Pridemore was being detained, he tried to get out of the patrol vehicle and headbutted the 2nd witness. The 2nd witness explained how he fell to the ground, and then both deputy witnesses attempted to restrain Pridemore.

The defense also questioned whether Pridemore was attempting to conceal the firearm, but the judge ruled there was probable cause for the arrest.

CASH GAUDIO’S FAMILY

Members of Cash Gaudio’s family attended the hearing, including his mother, Shannon Meyers.

“If there’s a court, we’re there, bottom line. We are super thankful for all the support that we have. We had a lot of support last week in Lynchburg as well, and it’s just a testament to how well-loved Cash was and is,” she said.

Shannon Meyers also said, “We know now that we have a long wait ahead of us before there are any trials of any kind. And so our focus is going to be 100% on Cash, the Live Like Cash Gaudio Foundation, and doing work that honors his memory and his legacy by helping students who embody his characteristics and his values.”

CHARGES AGAINST PRIDEMORE

PRELIMINARY HEARING FOR NATHANIEL LEE PRIDEMORE (WSLS10 NEWS)

PRELIMINARY HEARING FOR NATHANIEL LEE PRIDEMORE (WSLS10 NEWS)

Pridemore’s charges have changed from second-degree murder to aggravated murder. He has also been charged with shooting in the commission of or attempting a felony in connection with Gaudio’s death.

“We have found no evidence that any roadway incident occurred between Mr. Pridemore and Mr. Gaudio prior to the shooting. No evidence of any wrongdoing by Mr. Gaudio on the roadway. Why Mr. Gaudio was the target that day remains under investigation,” said John Hartzell, the Communications Manager for the Lynchburg Police Department.

In relation to the shooting death of 36-year-old Christina Hamilton of Lynchburg, Pridemore faces the following charges:

Aggravated murder

Use or display of a firearm in committing a felony

Discharging firearms or missiles within or at a building or dwelling

Shooting in the commission or attempted commission of a felony

Pridemore remains in custody without bond, pending trial.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 app, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. For P3 Terms and Privacy Policy, visit the website.