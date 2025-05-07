Traffic and parking guide for those attending Metallica concert Wednesday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech released a map and a list of parking impacts for Wednesday night’s Metallica show.

The following can be found on Virginia Tech’s website and here:

Wednesday, April 30:

Stadium Lot (Lot 2) will close on Wednesday, April 30, in preparation for the Metallica concert and will remain closed through Friday, May 9.

To accommodate event preparations and ensure safety, Stadium Road will also be closed to all through traffic during this time.

Stadium Lot (Lot 2) will be restricted to no new parking beginning at 5 p.m., and all vehicles must be removed from this lot by 7 p.m. to avoid being ticketed and towed.

Resident student permit holders must relocate their vehicles to the resident side of the Duck Pond Road Lot (the Cage) or to Oak Lane.

Tuesday, May 6:

The following lots will be restricted to no new parking beginning at 5 p.m. and all vehicles must be removed from these lots by 6 p.m. to avoid being ticketed and towed. These lots will remain closed until the conclusion of the concert on May 7.

Hahn Hurst Lot

Basketball Extension Lot

Duck Pond Overflow Lot

Smithfield Lot (located off Smithfield Road)

Engel Lot

Food Science Lot

Field House Lot (behind Rector Field House)

The following lots will be restricted to no new parking beginning at 6 p.m., and all vehicles must be removed from these lots by 7 p.m. to avoid being ticketed and towed. These lots will remain closed until the conclusion of the concert on May 7.

Litton–Reaves/Wallace Hall Lots (located off Washington Street and Duck Pond Drive)

Maintenance Lot (located off Southgate Drive)

Rec Field Lot (off Beamer Way)

Health and Safety Lot (located off Beamer Way)

Parking Services Lot

Washington Street

The following lots will be restricted to no new parking beginning at 7 p.m., and all vehicles must be removed from these lots by 8 p.m. to avoid being ticketed and towed. These lots will remain closed until the conclusion of the concert on May 7.

Track/Field House Lot (Lot 4)

Chicken Hill Lot (Lot 5, remote permits will still be able to park in this lot until noon on Wed, May 7)

Coliseum Lot (Lot 1)

Vet Med Lot (client spaces will still be available for Vet Med customers only Tuesday May 6/Wednesday May 7)

Student Remote Lot (located at the intersection of Innovation and Smoot Drive)

Wednesday, May 7:

The North End Center Garage Turner Street entrance will be closed, and no parking will be available on levels 2-7 on Wednesday, May 7. The Gilbert Street entrance will be open for retail/Carilion parking only on level 1.

Faculty, staff, and students who need to be on campus before noon on Wednesday, May 7, will be allowed to park in any of the public parking lots listed below or in the Duck Pond Road Lot (the Cage) with a valid university parking permit. Remote permit holders who must be in person will also be allowed to park in Chicken Hill until noon.

The following lots will be used as public parking for the Metallica concert. The ParkMobile rate will switch from the daily use rate to the event parking rate of $50 at noon. Any vehicles remaining in these lots after noon must pay the event parking rate on ParkMobile or have a valid university parking permit (excluding daily, remote, and evening only permits). All other vehicles must be removed to avoid being ticketed or towed.

Public Lots

Perry Street Garage

Data and Decision Sciences Lot

Upper and Lower Stanger Lots

Holtzman Alumni Center Lot

USLB Lot

Drillfield

Alumni Mall

Davidson Lot

Wright House Lot

Price Hall Lot

Aggie Quad Lot

Squires Lot

Architectural Annex Lot

GLC Circle

Bookstore Lot (to include the meter spaces)

Visitor Center Lot

Moss Arts Lot

Clay Street Lot

Center for One Health Research Lot (COHR, off of Prices Fork Road)

All parking on campus that is not designated as a reserved lot is considered public parking for the Metallica concert and requires either payment of the event parking rate on ParkMobile or a valid university permit to avoid being ticketed and towed. Parking is prohibited in fire lanes, roadways, service drives, loading docks, and on grass. Violations will be strictly enforced. There will be no RV parking allowed on campus between May 5 and May 9.

Along with Virginia Tech’s parking regulations Montgomery County Officials say concert goers should expect I-81 to be congested.

Virginia Tech also said concert goers must leave promptly after the show as campus will resume regular operations on Thursday. For a full detailed list of what to expect, go to Virginia Tech’s website here.