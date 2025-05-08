21-year-old arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes, according to Bedford Police

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department announced Thursday that they had arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with multiple sex crimes.

BPD said that the arrest of 21-year-old Christian Scott Phelps Harootunian follows an investigation by the Bedford Police Department with the assistance of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

Harootunian has been charged with the following offenses:

18.2-67.3 Aggravated Sexual Battery

18.2-370 Indecent Liberties for Proposing a Sex Act with a Child

18.2-63 Carnal Knowledge of a Child

Police say, at this time, no further information will be released regarding this case. Anyone with information relevant to this case, or similar incidents, is urged to contact the Bedford Police Department at (540)-587-6011.