New Virginia law restricts social media usage for kids

ROANOKE, Va. – Parents in Virginia will soon have backup in their efforts to limit their children’s social media usage. A new law, signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin, will restrict children under 16 to one hour of social media per day, effective Jan. 1.

Ashley Mullins, a parent of two young children, is already considering how to manage screen time.

“It makes sense. I think these kids are on their phones way too much,” Mullins said. “They like to be on their tablets and watch TV. I notice a difference when I limit that.”

The law requires social media platforms to implement “commercially reasonable methods” to verify users’ ages. If a user is under 16, their time on the site will be limited to one hour per day. Additionally, parents will have the authority to allow even less time.

The bill received bipartisan support, but some parents expressed skepticism about how it will be enforced.

“I get what he’s trying to do, but kids are not stupid. They’re smart; they’re going to get around this,” said John Wray, another parent.

Nancy Hans, executive director of the Partnership for Community Wellness, emphasizes the need for proactive parenting.

“You wouldn’t hand the keys to the car at age six and say go off and do what you want. This is a digital highway without any seat belts. We really have to be intentional,” Hans said.

Eddie Worth from the Safe Surfin’ Foundation said limiting social media time will reduce exposure to predators and other dangers online.

“This is a very, very serious problem. It’s an epidemic, it’s a crisis that we’ve got to offer our children a way to be safe,” Worth said.

Worth touted another law signed by Youngkin this year, which establishes an Internet Safety Advisory Council, charged with developing policies for teaching internet safety in public schools.

10 News reported earlier this year that the foundation has developed an app that will be used in West Virginia schools this fall. Worth hopes that it comes to Virginia.

“I’ve traveled all across the country for 20 years, talking to kids, but finally realized that they won’t talk to an adult the way they will with each other,” Worth said. “So with this peer-to-peer program, it’s proven successful and we’d really like to see Virginia get behind this.”

Meanwhile, the social media law could face challenges of its own before it takes effect in January. Similar laws in other states have been temporarily blocked on constitutional grounds.