Local nonprofit using AI to protect kids online

FLOYD, Va – Unfortunately, cyber bullying and online predators are getting more common. But there are ways to keep kids safe.

Safe Surfin’, a local nonprofit, is using an AI chatbot to help kids report cyber bullying and online predators and has games to teach best practices of internet safety.

“The biggest thing that this program has to offer is the kids now will know who to go to,” said Eddie Worth, the president of Safe Surfin’. “It’s been you go to your parents, a trusted adult, a teacher, whatever, and the kids don’t necessarily feel comfortable doing that all the time.”

So now children have a choice when trying to get help.

the apps are already being implemented in schools in West Virginia. Safe Surfin’ officials are working with governor Youngkin to bring the apps to schools here.

For more information on the apps and Safe Surfin, visit https://safesurfin.org/.