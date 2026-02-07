BIG-TIME warm up headed our way soon

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds will decrease tonight allowing for more sun to return to the forecast on Friday. Partly to mostly sunny skies are on tap to end the work week and we will be dry.

Lows tonight will fall into the 40s with highs tomorrow reaching the middle 70s.

Weekend forecast

The big weather story this weekend will be the additional heat moving in. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s on Saturday, but by Sunday we will hit the lower 90s! The heat is ON again very soon around here.

While a rogue t-shower or two cannot be ruled out on Saturday, most of us will be dry all weekend long. More sun than clouds are in the forecast. Have a great weekend, friends!

Next week’s forecast

The heat will continue into early next week too. As a matter of fact, the hottest day may lie on Monday, when highs top out in the low-to-mid 90s! Temperatures will still be in the lower 90s on Tuesday but may “drop” into the upper 80s to near 90 on Wednesday. Along and behind a cold front, temperatures will fall to near 80 on Thursday and maybe even into the 70s by next Friday. But a mini heatwave could be on the way for us late this weekend into early next week!

Monday and Tuesday will be continued dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. However, a disturbance will begin to impact the region Wednesday into Thursday, allowing for a better chance for scattered showers and storms. So, the next chance for needed rain will come for us during the middle part of the next work week.

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