RCPS reports low enrollment for summer school programming

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools leaders say enrollment is low so far for their elementary and middle school summer school programming.

Changes in state grant guidelines have made funding more selective than in years past, and the summer program is now through invitation. School administrators hope to improve literacy and math skills where needed for students, depending on their performance throughout the year, through the STAR program, which helps third through ninth-grade students.

“We invited over 2,000 students. As of yesterday, we have about 650 responses, so we would just encourage our families to enroll by tomorrow so we can set up our summer program and transportation.” Dr. Cyndi Williams, Roanoke City Public Schools Chief Academic

In previous years, RCPS+ would be able to invite all students and help with enrichment and academic support. This year’s program will have free breakfast and lunch for students and a recess period. The deadline to register is Friday, May 9.