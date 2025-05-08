Registration still open for 2025 Birdies Fore Birdies Golf Tournament in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Play a round of golf for a good cause. Registration is still open for the annual Birdies Fore Birdies golf tournament.

One of the region’s most popular golf tournaments raises money for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. Last year, 10 News anchor John Appicello was there supporting the cause. Teams are eligible for cash prizes. All proceeds from the event help the nonprofit continue its mission to help injured and orphaned wildlife.

All the money we receive, it all goes to just making ends meet. Honestly, we have a shoestring budget here and we use every single dollar as fiscally responsible as possible. And we stretch it as much as we can. Birdies for Birdies, though, has turned into our second largest in-person fundraiser after our gala, of course, but it’s a lot of fun. Our ambassadors will be out there. We usually have Miss Virginia come out. Chester Leonard, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

The tournament is Saturday, May 17th, at Hidden Valley Country Club.