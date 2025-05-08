Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Registration still open for 2025 Birdies Fore Birdies Golf Tournament in Roanoke

Rachel Lucas, Anchor and Health Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, SWVA, Animals, Wildlife, SWVA Wildlife Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Play a round of golf for a good cause. Registration is still open for the annual Birdies Fore Birdies golf tournament.

One of the region’s most popular golf tournaments raises money for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. Last year, 10 News anchor John Appicello was there supporting the cause. Teams are eligible for cash prizes. All proceeds from the event help the nonprofit continue its mission to help injured and orphaned wildlife.

All the money we receive, it all goes to just making ends meet. Honestly, we have a shoestring budget here and we use every single dollar as fiscally responsible as possible. And we stretch it as much as we can. Birdies for Birdies, though, has turned into our second largest in-person fundraiser after our gala, of course, but it’s a lot of fun. Our ambassadors will be out there. We usually have Miss Virginia come out.

Chester Leonard, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

The tournament is Saturday, May 17th, at Hidden Valley Country Club.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Rachel Lucas headshot

Watch Rachel anchor weekdays during 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m. Rachel also specializes in health reporting and provides daily reports during HealthWatch. A Southwest Virginia native, Rachel takes pride in covering local news for the place she calls home.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS