Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center to host ‘Birdies Fore Birdies’ golf tournament fundraiser

During its busiest time of year, a local wildlife center is working to raise money to help care for injured and orphaned animals.

Any day during the spring, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center can have up to 100 patients coming through their door.

They’ve already seen 15 fox kits, dozens of opossums, ducklings and other baby birds of a variety of species and more.

This Thursday, they will host the Birdies Fore Birdies golf tournament at Hidden Valley Country Club to raise money.

“We are a nonprofit. All of the work that we do relies on community support. Whether that be directly through donations or coming out to events like birdies for birdies. We have to do these events to make ends meet. It’s the community support that makes everything we do possible,” said Chester Leonard, executive director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

I got a chance to go see some of their patients like this pileated woodpecker that is being treated for a leg fracture.

It’s doing well and will soon be moved outdoors for pre-release conditioning.