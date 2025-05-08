State approves Carilion Clinic Kidney Transplant Program

Roanoke Memorial Hospital will become home to the regions only and most accessible Kidney Transplant Center.

Carilon Clinic announced Thursday the Virginia Division of Certificate of Public Need (DCOPN) approved Carilion Clinic’s application to establish a kidney transplant program. This program will be the region’s only organ transplant initiative, marking a critical access point for life-saving services. Carilion anticipates beginning kidney transplant surgeries in 2026.

Carilion first announced plans to apply for the program in January 2024, garnering significant public support as the DCOPN considered the proposal. This support included:

Resolutions from 16 cities, counties, and towns in Carilion’s service territory, all approving the application.

Letters of support from over 20 community organizations that partner with Carilion on care, as well as numerous chambers of commerce.

More than 1,500 community members sent letters to the DCOPN advocating for the program.

Carilion has awaited a decision since last making it’s case in front the state in January of 2025.

Chronic kidney disease affects a significant portion of the population, with the CDC estimating that 1 in 7 adults are impacted. In Virginia alone, over 2,300 individuals are currently on the waitlist for a kidney transplant. As a system, Carilion has nearly 40,000 patients with chronic kidney disease, more than 5,000 of whom are approaching or experiencing renal failure.

Currently, the closest transplant center is located at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, a significant distance for many patients in the region.

