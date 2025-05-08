VDOT plans major traffic safety improvements at busy Vinton intersection

VINTON, Va. – A major traffic safety improvement project is coming to one of Vinton’s busiest intersections, where about 12,000 to 15,000 vehicles drive daily on the intersection of Routes 24 (Hardy Road/ Bypass Road) and 634 (Hardy Road) in Vinton.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) plans to replace the existing traffic signal, which is located near CVS and Atlantic Union Bank, with a roundabout. The $16 million project aims to address safety concerns following 17 crashes reported at the intersection between 2016 and 2020, according to VDOT.

“The purpose of this project is to really improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and improve safety around this particular intersection that experiences congestion on a daily basis, particularly around peak travel times,” said VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond.

VDOT also plans to move the entrance to the bank and add a new bank exit on Roop Street. Crosswalks with median islands will be added to Bypass and Hardy Roads, and VDOT will add a new sidewalk.

Residents have expressed varying opinions about the proposed changes.

“I like them. They move the traffic more freely and everyone seems to enjoy them,” said Thomas Tuilliams.

Mike Hutcherson, another resident, acknowledged the current challenges along that intersection.

“Traffic is pretty tough right there. It’s a major intersection right there with three ways coming in,” said Hutcherson.

“If you look around Roanoke, there’s a lot of different roundabouts, and honestly I think there’s been more car accidents with the roundabouts that’s in Roanoke right now,” said Samantha Markley.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2028.

During the construction phase, which could last four to six months, drivers can expect a detour for southbound Bypass Road traffic turning left onto Hardy Road. VDOT said the detour would be for four to six months.

VDOT will host a design public hearing where you can learn more about its plans on May 20 at 5 p.m. at the Charles R. Hill Community Center. Residents are encouraged to attend and provide input on the proposed changes before VDOT finalizes the design.