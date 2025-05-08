Virginia senators supporting legislation to protect outdoor tourism

Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are helping to protect the Virginia Highlands.

The Shenandoah Mountain Act and the Virginia Wilderness Additions Act are aimed at giving more protection to wilderness areas.

“And you know logging in the National Forest takes place, but when you have, you know, pristine or special areas, you really want to preserve them.” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va

“We’ve got legislation that would increase the number of wilderness designated areas within the Shenandoah Valley, within George Washington National Forest, something that we’ve been working on for some time.” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va

The Virginia Wilderness Additions Act would add 5,600 acres to wilderness areas within the George Washington National Forest.

The Shenandoah Mountain Act would establish a 92,000-acre national scenic area in Rockingham, Augusta, and Highland counties.

The bills will be discussed toward the end of this year.