2025 Daisy Art Parade to take place in Roanoke on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2025 Daisy Art Parade will take place in Roanoke on Saturday, May 10, at noon.

The parade is a free, family-friendly event that will feature many different kinds and styles of art. Organizers have encouraged participants to bring giant puppets and pageant floats.

The Parade begins at noon, but participants will assemble on Kirk near Jefferson Street around 8 a.m. The parade route is around five blocks, and organizers expect it to last a little more than an hour.

After the parade, you can also enjoy the Street Performer Expo in the same area!