Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
70º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

2025 Daisy Art Parade to take place in Roanoke on Saturday

Tags: Parade, Fun, Roanoke, Art
Promotional image for the 2025 Daisy Art Parade. (Copyright 2025 by Daisey Art Parade - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2025 Daisy Art Parade will take place in Roanoke on Saturday, May 10, at noon.

The parade is a free, family-friendly event that will feature many different kinds and styles of art. Organizers have encouraged participants to bring giant puppets and pageant floats.

Recommended Videos

The Parade begins at noon, but participants will assemble on Kirk near Jefferson Street around 8 a.m. The parade route is around five blocks, and organizers expect it to last a little more than an hour.

After the parade, you can also enjoy the Street Performer Expo in the same area!

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS