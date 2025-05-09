2025 Street Performer Expo set to bring tons of talent to Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Street Performer Expo will be taking place in Roanoke all weekend, from Friday, May 9, to Sunday, May 11.

The expo is a community-led festival that will have local busking talent showing off their skills in Downtown Roanoke. The headliner lineup will include a Guinness World Record-holding unicyclist and an America’s Got Talent semi-finalist breakdancer.

You’ll be able to find the performers along Kirk Ave, with side streets of 1st St to Campbell and Church Avenues, and a detached satellite area in the Henrietta Lacks park area.